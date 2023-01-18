WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

One person hospitalized after car crashes into tree in north Fresno

KFSN logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 3:13AM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was injured after a car crashed into a tree in Fresno on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:00 pm in the area of Blackstone and Herndon avenues.

Officials have confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unclear how many people were in the car.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash.

Traffic is backed up in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW