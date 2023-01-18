One person hospitalized after car crashes into tree in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was injured after a car crashed into a tree in Fresno on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 6:00 pm in the area of Blackstone and Herndon avenues.

Officials have confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

It is unclear how many people were in the car.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash.

Traffic is backed up in the area as crews work to clear the roadway.

