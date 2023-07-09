Fourteen people have been displaced due to an apartment fire in northeast Fresno.

Multiple displaced following apartment fire in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fourteen people have been displaced due to an apartment fire in Northeast Fresno.

The fire happened around 8:45 am Saturday on Saybrook Drive.

When fire crews got there, they found significant smoke coming from an apartment unit.

In total, four units were impacted by the flames and smoke.

Firefighters say it was a bit difficult to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

As crews investigate the exact cause, they want to remind the public about the importance of working smoke detectors.