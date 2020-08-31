Driver crashes into northeast Fresno home after losing control of car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after police say she crashed her car into a northeast Fresno home on Sunday night.The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Los Altos Avenue and 7th Street near Cedar and Herndon Avenues.Fresno police believe the woman was driving westbound on Los Altos when she lost control of her car."She hit some of the trash, some of the debris that's in the roadway. She just barely missed a car from one of the neighboring residences," said Fresno Police Sgt. Ezequiel Suarez.Two people from inside the house pulled the woman out of the car. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with some facial injuries.Police are investigating to determine if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.