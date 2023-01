Flames break out at northeast Fresno home, no injuries reported

Crews are cleaning up a fire that broke out at a home in northeast Fresno early Monday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire officials are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire in northeast Fresno.

The flames broke out in the kitchen of a home on Seventh and Pico Avenues sometime before 6 am. Residents inside were alerted to the flames by someone passing by.

All three residents were able to escape the home safely.

Officials say the fire began in the kitchen and spread to the attic, burning a hole through the roof.