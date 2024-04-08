1 killed following multi-car crash in northeast Fresno, police say

One person has died following a five-car pile-up in northeast Fresno.

One person has died following a five-car pile-up in northeast Fresno.

One person has died following a five-car pile-up in northeast Fresno.

One person has died following a five-car pile-up in northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a five-car pile-up in northeast Fresno.

The crash happened just after 9 pm Sunday at the intersection of Friant and Audubon.

Police say a 20-year-old Huy Nguyen Truong was heading south on Friant and ran the red light at Audubon.

An SUV entering the intersection then crashed into the car, which then collided with three other vehicles stopped for the light.

Truong was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

Police have not yet said if drugs or alcohol were factors.