Northeast Fresno pumpkin patch reopens after permit issue

Pumpkin Planet posted on social media Thursday that they're excited to welcome guests back and will be open until Halloween.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Carnival rides are moving again at a popular pumpkin patch in northeast Fresno.

Planet Pumpkin sets up every year near First and Nees, but it was forced to close last weekend due to a permit issue.

The city told Action News that an inspection from the fire department determined the business has met the standards to operate.

Earlier this week, city leaders said while Planet Pumpkin had a "temporary use permit," a city "event" permit had not been approved.

