Teenager shot and killed in northeast Fresno, another injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was killed and another teen was hospitalized after an early morning shooting.

The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Breana Gomez.

Police responded to calls of shots fired on Maple -- south of Shaw Avenue -- just after 1 am Sunday.

Officers found a teenage boy and girl both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed Gomez to the hospital but she died from her injuries.

The other teen is recovering from his injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.

Investigators say the suspects opened fire on the teens as they walked down the street.

Detectives are spending the morning interviewing witnesses and searching for the shooters.

"We are looking for at least two individuals who may be involved in this case," says Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson. "We have no identification on them at this time."

This marks the fourth homicide in the city of Fresno this year.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous newscast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northeasthomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local health care workers believe worst is yet to come with COVID-19
CA Congressman Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump
Man hit and killed by car in NE Fresno, woman severely injured
Confrontation leads to shots fired inside Fashion Fair Mall, police say
Gunman opens fire at east Texas church, killing pastor
Nine people killed in head-on crash in Fresno County
Anti-mask protest held in front of Fresno Trader Joe's
Show More
Woman throws smoke bomb into car in Visalia, police say
Congress opens new session as virus, Biden's win dominate
Bulldog Breakdown: Recapping Fresno State's 2020 seasons
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno hotel, police say
Multiple people stabbed at southeast Fresno party, police say
More TOP STORIES News