Teenager shot and killed in northeast Fresno, another injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was killed and another teen was hospitalized after an early morning shooting.The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Breana Gomez.Police responded to calls of shots fired on Maple -- south of Shaw Avenue -- just after 1 am Sunday.Officers found a teenage boy and girl both suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics rushed Gomez to the hospital but she died from her injuries.The other teen is recovering from his injuries at Community Regional Medical Center.Investigators say the suspects opened fire on the teens as they walked down the street.Detectives are spending the morning interviewing witnesses and searching for the shooters."We are looking for at least two individuals who may be involved in this case," says Fresno Police Lt. Andre Benson. "We have no identification on them at this time."This marks the fourth homicide in the city of Fresno this year.