Northern California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An El Dorado County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while responding to a service call south of Placerville, the sheriff's office confirmed.The deputy has been identified as Deputy Brian Ishmael.According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Ishmael was driving with a ride-along when they responded to the call in the area of Sand Ridge Road.The person on the ride-along was also shot, but their condition is currently unknown.Authorities say two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the sheriff's office and previously worked for the Placerville Police Department.