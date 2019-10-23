Northern California deputy shot and killed responding to service call: Sheriff

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An El Dorado County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while responding to a service call south of Placerville, the sheriff's office confirmed.
The deputy has been identified as Deputy Brian Ishmael.
According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Ishmael was driving with a ride-along when they responded to the call in the area of Sand Ridge Road.
The person on the ride-along was also shot, but their condition is currently unknown.
Authorities say two men were arrested in connection to the shooting.
Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the sheriff's office and previously worked for the Placerville Police Department.
