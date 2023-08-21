More than 700 customers without power in northwest Fresno, part of Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E crews are working to restore power to a large portion of northwest Fresno and part of Madera County Monday morning.
The power went out east of Highway 99 along Herndon Avenue just after 2:30 am.
The outage covers as far north as Avenue 7 to south along Riverside Drive at the El Paseo Shopping Center, and as far east as the Riverside Golf Course.
More than 700 customers are without power. PG&E has not said when they expect power to be restored.
There is no word on what caused the outage at this time.