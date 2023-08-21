PG&E crews are working to restore power to a large portion of northwest Fresno and part of Madera County Monday morning.

More than 700 customers without power in northwest Fresno, part of Madera County

The power went out east of Highway 99 along Herndon Avenue just after 2:30 am.

The power went out east of Highway 99 along Herndon Avenue just after 2:30 am.

The outage covers as far north as Avenue 7 to south along Riverside Drive at the El Paseo Shopping Center, and as far east as the Riverside Golf Course.

More than 700 customers are without power. PG &E has not said when they expect power to be restored.

There is no word on what caused the outage at this time.