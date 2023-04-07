Footage released of suspect shot and killed by officers in northwest Fresno

Fresno police have released new video stemming from the deadly shooting of an armed suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation, with the Department of Justice also conducting an independent review.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have released new video stemming from the deadly shooting of an armed suspect.

The shooting happened back on March 4 near Shaw Avenue and Highway 41.

Officers had tried to pull over 29-year-old Roberto Corchado, a known felon with six active warrants.

He evaded police, driving the wrong way onto the Highway 41 ramp.

Officers later found him speeding through several intersections.

RELATED: Man shot and killed by officers in northwest Fresno identified

They rammed his car, forcing him to stop.

Before officers could get out of their patrol car, they say Corchado fired multiple rounds -- even hitting an officer in the vest.

Police can be heard in the video commanding the suspect to drop his gun.

When he did not comply, an officer fired, hitting and killing Corchado.

The shooting remains under investigation, with the Department of Justice also conducting an independent review.