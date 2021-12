FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in a northwest Fresno apartment complex Tuesday evening.Officers say 25-year-old Quintin Lee Jackson was walking through the complex on Ashlan and Marks when he was shot.First responders attempted life-saving measures on Jackson but he was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no suspect description at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.