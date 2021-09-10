18-year-old shot in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after one person was shot in northwest Fresno Thursday night.Gunshots rang out near Inspiration Park around 10 pm.As police arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound inside the park.Multiple shell casings were located.So far, investigators do not have any suspect information but they are reviewing surveillance video from nearby to determine who is responsible.The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.