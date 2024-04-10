Oak Fire survivor faces new challenge after leg amputation

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- When we first met veteran Rodney McGuire at an Oak Fire evacuation center in July of 2022, his most valued possessions were packed into his car.

Including a crocheted portrait of The Last Supper made by his grandmother, a symbol of his faith then and now.

A lot has changed since we last talked to Rodney. Most notably, he lost his leg.

"It broke off of this tree right here. broke into four pieces," said McGuire.

In February, part of a burned tree, which he says should have been removed by clean up crews, fell on his leg.

That caused a blood clot and a whole lot of pain.

"If I could have chewed it off I would have. I told them, give me a saw I'll do it myself," said McGuire.

His leg had to be amputated.

His property is lined with charred, hazardous trees.

Damage to his drainage system has left a muddy mess.

He's still living out of a trailer until his new house is ready, more difficult than ever now that he's in a wheelchair.

"I don't like to be a whiner, I'm a survivor but this is wrong. We're paying taxes for this and we all need help," said McGuire.

He said he had not been able to figure out who is responsible for the debris removal.

Action News reached out to Mariposa County too, trying to track down some answers for Rodney and other Oak Fire survivors.

We were told we'd receive a response Tuesday afternoon, but still haven't.

For McGuire, the lack of information has been frustrating.

As he learns to live without a leg his fiancé, Sally, who has not been able to move to Mariposa yet, is keeping him strong.

Sally, and a special portrait.

"That's what the Last Supper, it's always been important, my spirituality and my faith," said McGuire.

Last year, 71-year-old Edward Wackerman was arrested, accused of starting the Oak Fire.

He remains in the Mariposa County Jail now awaiting trial after pleading not guilty in September.

