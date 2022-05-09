fatal crash

1 killed, 1 severely injured in Oakhurst crash, CHP says

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 18-year-old man and left an 18-year-old woman severely injured in Oakhurst.

It happened at 9:15 pm on Sunday.

CHP officials say the young man was driving a BMW with the young woman in the passenger seat. Both teens are from North Fork.

Investigators say the man was driving at a fast speed east on Road 426 toward High School Road when he tried to pass a Honda Civic. The BMW clipped the back of the Honda, swerved off the road and hit a tree.

The CHP said the two teens in the BMW were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the car.

The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital and is on life support, officials said.

Investigators say the two people inside the Honda suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have not said if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

