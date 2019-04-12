4-year-old Oakland boy now talking after accidentally shooting himself in head

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A 4-year-old Oakland boy who accidentally shot himself in the head is talking and thanking the community for their prayers.

"Hello world" and "thank you," said Na'Vaun Price Jackson in a set of new cellphone videos shared by his grandfather.

4-year-old Oakland boy showing signs of improvement after accidentally shooting himself in head

Na'Vaun is recovering in a hospital bed after he shot himself on March 27. Police say he found a gun on a bed at the East Oakland home of his mother's boyfriend.

With no sign of brain activity, doctors prepared his family for the worst.

Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in head in Oakland

The little boy can now sit in a wheelchair and he shows signs of improvement every day, including practicing his speech.

In the new videos, Na'Vaun can also be heard repeating the words "sister" and "grandma" with the help of this grandfather, followed by "amen" and "thank you, Jesus."

There is a GoFundMe page to help contribute to his recovery.


Man arrested after 4-year-old boy shot in head in Oakland
