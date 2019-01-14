Public health and law enforcement officials are coming together to raise awareness about the recent spike in fentanyl overdoses in Fresno County.According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, on January 7th, three people arrived at the Community Regional Medical Center suffering from an overdose of the deadly drug, fentanyl.Health officials say one person died and two others survived. Those who overdosed were in their 20s and 30s."Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, can be fatal even in small doses and is said to be 50 times more potent than heroin," says Dr. Sara Goldgraben, Fresno County Public Health Officer.Public health officials along with law enforcement will be holding a news conference this afternoon to address this issue.