'Oh So Suite' mobile bridal suite stolen from northwest Fresno

A mobile bridal suite was taken in Northwest Fresno and it was all caught on camera.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Bold burglars have stolen the livelihood of a brand new business.

Surveillance video shows a man, large bolt cutters in hand, cutting a lock on a gate in Northwest Fresno early Monday morning.

Just a few hours later, a brand new small business was gone.

"It's a dream crusher, I mean it was taking off big time." Ashley Cobbs said. She's the owner of Oh So Suite, a mobile bridal suite.

She just finished building the trailer.

It has a beauty counter, kitchen, bathroom, air conditioning and more.

Cobbs was ready to start booking weddings.

She took the trailer to its very first event last Friday, picked it up Sunday, and brought it back to the shop.

Less than 24 hours later, it was gone.

"It was a dream of ours to be in the wedding industry and just to have it taken so quickly before we even really got started," Cobbs said.

Video shows the person pulling up in a car, looking in the dumpster and then checking the lock before returning with bolt cutters.

The person takes off and, hours later, a truck pulls up, hooks up the trailer and leaves.

This isn't the first time she and her husband have been hit by thieves.

In May, just days after they moved into the warehouse, someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools.

They added cameras and a security system, but it still didn't deter crime.

"It's very frustrating because you're like, 'How do you protect yourself, your investments, your business and things that you worked so hard for?'" Cobbs said.

In total, Cobbs says they worked on the trailer for a year and invested about $70,000 into it.

And there are items inside they can't replace, including the large mirror that has been in her husband's family for more than 40 years.

The trailer is all white, but Cobbs says it has distinct features. It's 28 feet long and has a black box on the front for the generator.

Cobbs says she just wants her business back.

"You know, this is something that means so much to us," Cobbs said. "Just dump it somewhere. Let us have it back."

The owner was able to track down surveillance video from nearby businesses showing the truck and trailer heading north on Highway 99.

They are offering a $2,500 reward for anyone with information that brings their trailer back intact.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno Police or can contact Cobbs directly at 559-412-3565.