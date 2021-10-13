community

Ice skating rink to open in Old Town Atwater on Nov. 1

The rink will be made with real ice and located at Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue.
EMBED <>More Videos

Ice skating rink to open in Old Town Atwater on Nov. 1

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway on an ice rink in Atwater.

Crews hope to have it done before the start of the holiday season this year.

The rink will be made with real ice and located at Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue.

It was funded through donations from businesses and individuals.

As part of Old Town Atwater's goal to bring families out to the rink, 7,600 children in the Atwater Elementary School District were given free tickets on Tuesday.

"Our biggest focus is getting the community back out. It's going to be nice seeing the kids out on the ice, and in fact, in December, we will have the Christmas parade. It'll be a nice feature for Atwater, and we are so excited to give it," said Brad Kessler with Old Town Atwater.

Admission will be $15 for the public, with discounts for veterans and first responders.

The rink is scheduled to be finished by November 1. It will be open through January 16.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsatwatericeeventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
SPONSORED: Education Spotlight: Program helping parents become community leaders
Long Island deli is changing lives one brown bag at a time
Woman celebrates 101st birthday at the Big Fresno Fair
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News