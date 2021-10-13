Ice skating rink to open in Old Town Atwater on Nov. 1

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway on an ice rink in Atwater.Crews hope to have it done before the start of the holiday season this year.The rink will be made with real ice and located at Fourth Street and Cedar Avenue.It was funded through donations from businesses and individuals.As part of Old Town Atwater's goal to bring families out to the rink, 7,600 children in the Atwater Elementary School District were given free tickets on Tuesday."Our biggest focus is getting the community back out. It's going to be nice seeing the kids out on the ice, and in fact, in December, we will have the Christmas parade. It'll be a nice feature for Atwater, and we are so excited to give it," said Brad Kessler with Old Town Atwater.Admission will be $15 for the public, with discounts for veterans and first responders.The rink is scheduled to be finished by November 1. It will be open through January 16.