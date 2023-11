It's the event offering one-of-a-kind finds and connecting you to custom goods by Valley vendors.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's the event offering one-of-a-kind finds and connecting you to custom goods by Valley vendors.

The Old Town Flea Market returns this weekend.

We sat down with Karen Chisum, the owner and event producer, to learn about the more than 100 creators converging on the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.