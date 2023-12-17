Relive the best moments of 2023 with On The Red Carpet's 'What a Year' special

LOS ANGELES -- Did you see Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel photobomb George Pennacchio on live television at the beginning of On The Red Carpet's Oscars post show?

What about the emotional moment when "Hawkeye" star Jeremy Renner attended the premiere of his Disney+ series "Rennervations," his first public appearance since a near-fatal snowplow accident?

These are just some of the memorable moments On The Red Carpet is looking back on in a new special, "On The Red Carpet: 2023 - What a Year!"

The show features, funny outtakes, celebrity pranks and surprises, and many of On The Red Carpet's best interviews with the year's biggest breakout stars like Halle Bailey and favorite Hollywood legends like Harrison Ford.

At the premiere of "The Little Mermaid" in Hollywood, Bailey told On The Red Carpet, "This moment means everything to me. I'm so, so happy to be here. Just so inspired and grateful and honored."

At the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," Ford pointed out the row of fans lining Hollywood Boulevard.

"I'm anxious to please these people who are standing behind us," Ford told On The Red Carpet. "Those are the people I'm making the movie for."