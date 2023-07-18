Fresno businesses getting a boost as residents escape the heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the heatwave continues, some indoor businesses in Fresno County are getting a boost.

From good food to good flicks, people are finding places to escape the heat at Campus Pointe in northeast Fresno.

"People don't want to run a high AC so we try to keep it cool in here. We have nice refreshments, icees, just to get out of the house," explained Andy Bolanos, general manager of Maya Cinemas.

"I did not want to be hot and I wanted to see Transformers, it's been a while," said Pattie Torres, a Fresno resident.

The peak time for moviegoers is usually mid-day when the sun is the strongest.

To combat that, the cinemas keep their theaters at a chilly 72 degrees.

"Sometimes the way the sun is hitting on certain parts of the building it still feels the heat so sometimes we have to go a little bit lower to 68," said Bolanos.

One tip to keep in mind is to buy tickets online so you don't have to wait in the sun and can go straight inside.

If you're looking for a bargain, family days are on Tuesdays.

"$25 dollars you get a large popcorn, four large drinks, and four hot dogs," Bolanos said.

To beat the crowds, you can also go early.

"It was the matinee, after that, it gets more expensive, but this right here is the hottest part of the day, everyone knows that 3 o'clock is usually the hottest point," said Elijah Galvan, a resident of Fresno.

Campus Pointe also has a number of other places where you can enjoy the AC, from restaurants and shops to the new Broken Controller VR Experience.

It has everything from virtual reality to classic arcade games.

