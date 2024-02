Vacant home destroyed following fire in Orange Cove

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are investigating what caused a home in Orange Cove to go up in flames.

The fire broke out at about 2 am Thursday on 8th Street and Adams Avenue.

CAL FIRE crews arrived minutes later to find flames coming from the home.

They say no one was living there, but the front of the home was kept up.

No gas or electricity was going into the home, which crews say is now a complete loss.

8th Street in Orange Cove was blocked off to allow firefighters to put out the flames.