viral video

Orangutan wears sunglasses zoo visitor drops in viral TikTok video

Lolita Testu says the orangutan had her sunglasses on for about 15 minutes.
EMBED <>More Videos

Orangutan wears sunglasses zoo visitor drops

WEST JAVA, Indonesia -- A fashion icon is born.

Viral video shows an orangutan sporting sunglasses that someone had dropped into its zoo enclosure at Taman Safari Cisarua in West Java, Indonesia.

The surreal moments happened in March, but the video was uploaded to TikTok this week and has reached 11 million likes.

In the video, the orangutan opens the sunglasses with her mouth and then puts them on.

The ape even brushes away her baby who reaches for the new shades.

SEE ALSO: British man's TikTok videos on living in Delawrae County, Pennsylvania go viral

Lolita Testu says the orangutan had her sunglasses on for about 15 minutes.

Zookeepers prompted the animal to throw them back.

Unfortunately, the sunglasses broke in the toss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalszooviral videotiktoku.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIRAL VIDEO
Chubby squirrel keeps sliding down pole in attempt to reach food
'Let me get the trash can!': Army vet takes on massive alligator
Distraught girl thinks mom's passport proves she's an alien
Thousands raised for Navy vet after broken scooter video
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Show More
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
More TOP STORIES News