Man hospitalized after shooting in Orosi, deputies say

Law enforcement is investigating a shooting in Orosi that sent one man to the hospital.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Law enforcement is investigating a shooting in Orosi that sent one man to the hospital.

Around 2:30 Saturday morning, Tulare County deputies were called to a home on Whitaker avenue near Road 124.

They found one man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.