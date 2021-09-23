community

Local orthodontist offering scholarship, free treatment to Valley student who spreads kindness

A local orthodontist office is taking action to promote kindness along with some big smiles
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist office is taking action to promote kindness along with some big smiles

Dr. Greg and Nicole Nalchajian of Nalchajian Orthodontics are looking to recognize one Central Valley student who has gone above and beyond in their school and community to stand up against bullying and help spread human kindness.

The winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship, free orthodontic treatment, and an invitation to participate in future EMPOWER Human Kindness initiatives throughout the year.

EMPOWER stands for empathize, motivate, pursuade, object, witness, engage and respond.

"You know it's been a joy for us. We love doing things to support the schools and this has just been something that's taken off," said Dr. Greg Nalchajian.

There are several ways to apply for the program. Students can submit their own stories or videos.

Parents, teachers, coaches, and other community members can also nominate a student they know is making a difference and working to EMPOWER Human Kindness in the community.

You can apply now through October 28 at this link.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoscholarshipcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Action News Morning Update
Big Fresno Fair kicks off, health and safety a top priority
Fresno State hosting discussion to destigmatize tattoo culture
Need a $500 loan? The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation could help
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News