FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist office is taking action to promote kindness along with some big smiles
Dr. Greg and Nicole Nalchajian of Nalchajian Orthodontics are looking to recognize one Central Valley student who has gone above and beyond in their school and community to stand up against bullying and help spread human kindness.
The winner will receive a $2,500 scholarship, free orthodontic treatment, and an invitation to participate in future EMPOWER Human Kindness initiatives throughout the year.
EMPOWER stands for empathize, motivate, pursuade, object, witness, engage and respond.
"You know it's been a joy for us. We love doing things to support the schools and this has just been something that's taken off," said Dr. Greg Nalchajian.
There are several ways to apply for the program. Students can submit their own stories or videos.
Parents, teachers, coaches, and other community members can also nominate a student they know is making a difference and working to EMPOWER Human Kindness in the community.
You can apply now through October 28 at this link.
Local orthodontist offering scholarship, free treatment to Valley student who spreads kindness
A local orthodontist office is taking action to promote kindness along with some big smiles
COMMUNITY
TOP STORIES
Show More