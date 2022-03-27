red carpet fashion

Find all 2022 Oscars red carpet looks here; pinks, support for Ukraine spotted: PHOTOS

Stars Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o and Jason Momoa already graced the carpet.
By Alex Meier
1 / 42

Rami Malek arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
LOS ANGELES -- The 94th Oscars red carpet is rolled out, and fashion is always at the forefront on Hollywood's biggest night.

Check out the media player above for all of the latest red carpet looks as the stars arrive.

Pastels, so far, are a hit on the red carpet, like presenter Lily James' baby pink Versace with a high side slit, Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra's suit and Jessica Chastain's flowing purple gown.

Soft colors like these mixed with metallic and black looks.

The 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney twirled and beamed in a floral-adorned princess gown and her "King Richard" castmate Demi Singleton lit up in soft purple.

Jamie Lee Curtis wore a ribbon as a ring in Ukrainian blue, dressed in a midnight blue look by animal rights activist Stella McCartney. Nicholas Britell, nominated for his "Don't Look Up" score, wore a blue ribbon on one lapel in support of Ukraine, and Diane Warren in an Emerald green tuxedo suit, wore a blue lapel ribbon of her own on behalf of Ukraine refugees.

Jewels made the statement for some. Vanessa Hudgens, in a black form-hugging sequin gown, had more than 23 carats of Bulgari emeralds around her neck.

All five women nominated in the best actress category have had their own unforgettable red carpet looks, including Nicole Kidman in Dior at the 2018 awards and Penelope Cruz in vintage Pierre Balmain for the 2009 ceremony.

MORE: Top 10 most iconic fashion moments for women on recent Oscars red carpets
EMBED More News Videos

Ahead of the 2022 Oscars, fashion expert Roshumba Williams breaks down her picks for the top 10 best-dressed women on Hollywood's biggest night.



At last year's Oscars, whites, red and gold dominated one of the pandemic era's first major fashion moments. Highlights included Andra Day and Carey Mulligan shimmering in award-worthy gold, Maria Bakalova in a bright white princess gown and Zendaya's standout midriff-baring Valentino ensemble.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebrityred carpet fashionoscarsacademy awardsfashion
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
RED CARPET FASHION
LIVE: Stars arrive on 2022 Oscars red carpet
Who votes for the Oscar winners, how do they fill out their ballots?
Aunjanue Ellis discusses special first Oscars nomination
Most memorable fashion moments on the Oscars red carpet
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Stars arrive on 2022 Oscars red carpet
1 killed in mobile home fire in Livingston, officials say
Pedestrian killed on Highway 180 in central Fresno, CHP says
Woman stabbed in west central Fresno, police say
Body found in Walmart parking lot in Selma, police say
1 hospitalized after crash on HWY 168 in Fresno County, CHP says
Visalia man stabbed to death, roommate arrested
Show More
15-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering 18-year-old in Merced
Trails End mobile home residents sense city's abandonment coming
Man stabbed to death in Lemoore, 1 arrested
Change coming to vacant building impacting Clovis shopping center
Man shot while in car in Fresno County, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News