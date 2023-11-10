The honorees represent the most influential LGBTQ+ trailblazers in fields ranging from entertainment and fashion to politics and business.

This year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people honored at Out100 event

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- The stars are always out in Hollywood, but the Out100 event in Hollywood on Thursday night was for those who are out.

Out Magazine and Out.com honored 100 of this year's most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people - those who are making a difference.

Though much of the anticipation was around one person.

"I mean, I love Brandi Carlile," stated Daniel Reynolds, Editor-In-Chief of Out Magazine.

Emily Bielagus and Mara Herbkersman, owners of Hollywood lesbian bar The Ruby Fruit and Out100 Honorees agreed.

"I want to meet Brandi Carlile!" exclaimed Bielagus. "I'm not gonna keep my cool at all." "We've been talking about this for days," added Herbkersman.

Nine-time Grammy award winning artist Brandi Carlile was named Icon of the Year, for how she has used her voice.

"It's hard for me to accept that, but I get it in terms of how I view other people. I know how much I needed my icons, and the fact that I'm maybe one to somebody or a collective is really wild," stated Carlile.

Oscar-winning Jamie Lee Curtis earned Advocate of the Year. She used her voice to highlight the courage required to live truthfully.

"Like my beautiful daughter Ruby, said Curtis from the stage, referencing her trans daughter. "I honor her courage, I honor your courage."

The honorees were divided up into six categories: artists, disruptors, educators, groundbreakers, innovators and storytellers.

In the groundbreakers category: Chad Matthews, President of ABC Owned Television Stations. Often a witness to history, he is now part of it.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to be part of this incredible list, the Out100, with these amazing, amazing people who have done impactful things for our community," stated Matthews.

Other honorees from our ABC and Disney family, include GMA's Robin Roberts and Gio Benitez and Ray Warren, the Director of Multicultural and Inclusive Solutions for Disney's advertising team.

Honorees were nominated by their community, and mostly for doing the everyday, meaningful work.

This year, in collaboration with our ABC Owned Television Stations, the editors introduced the Out100 America.

This segment highlights eight notable individuals who have significantly promoted LGBTQ+ rights, advocacy, and representation within their local communities.

Leslie 'RevJax' Jackson, a Houston Pastor and Out100 Honoree, said, "You know, for so many years I wanted to go back to church and be part of a church. I didn't know where to go. So the work I do now is creating a space for those who want to return to church and still believe in Jesus Christ and be part of a community, to be able to do that."

It was part celebration, part call to action, and as Matthews added, "Most of all I hope nights like tonight help us make a big difference."

You can watch a special presentation of "The 2023 Out100" on ABC Owned Television Stations:

ABC7/KABC Los Angeles, November 24, 10 p.m.

ABC7/KGO San Francisco, November 25, 8:30 p.m.

ABC30/KFSN Fresno, November 25 10 p.m.

ABC13/KTRK Houston, November 25 11:35 p.m.

ABC7/WLS Chicago, December 9, 11 p.m.

ABC11/WTVD Raleigh Durham, December 9 12 a.m.

6abc/WPVI Philadelphia, December 9, 12:30 a.m.

ABC/WABC New York, December 23