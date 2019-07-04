Outpouring of support from community, other law enforcement for injured Fresno County deputy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County deputy gunned down in the line of duty is now in good condition after several hours of surgery.Deputy John Erickson is healing after being shot in the right leg while responding to shots fired in Tollhouse on Tuesday."He wants some time to himself. He wants to rest," said Fresno County Deputy Association president Eric Schmidt. "We're hopeful in these two days, things will settle and maybe he'll return to his upbeat self."Investigators identified the shooter as 57-year-old Michael Congdon.Schmidt said since the shooting, there has been an outpouring of support for the injured deputy."The community is really like we hope he heals up, we hope he gets better, that type of thing. It's been quite humbling," he said.That's just a few of the messages. Schmidt says he's received more than 50 of calls and emails, the majority coming from other law enforcement agencies."They're cops they want to do something. Can we give them meals, does his family needs rides," he said. "Right now, we've said thank you.we will get back to you because the family is overwhelmed with all the support."His family released a statement earlier, thanking the community for their support during this time.