New Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama to be sworn in Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's new police chief will be sworn into office on Monday.City leaders said Juan "Paco" Balderrama was clearly the top candidate in their search for a new police chief. The city's next top cop comes from Oklahoma City, where he served as Deputy Chief.Last month, Balderrama said he is focused on two things: community trust and community safety.He said he was both excited and humbled to take over the role but knows there's work ahead."In my experience, the higher you go, the smaller you feel. You feel this small because you feel the pressure of the responsibility and the people's lives affected by your decision, and that's something I take very seriously," Balderrama said.Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said Balderrama has what it takes to lead the department during these turbulent times.Balderrama was the highest-ranking Latino on the Oklahoma City police force. He is leaving a city where Latinos make up 18% of the population.In Fresno, that number is about 50%.