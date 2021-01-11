fresno police department

New Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama to be sworn in Monday

Balderrama said he is focused on two things: community trust and community safety.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's new police chief will be sworn into office on Monday.

City leaders said Juan "Paco" Balderrama was clearly the top candidate in their search for a new police chief. The city's next top cop comes from Oklahoma City, where he served as Deputy Chief.

RELATED: Fresno Police Department to name Paco Balderrama as new police chief

Last month, Balderrama said he is focused on two things: community trust and community safety.

EMBED More News Videos

Former Police Chief and mayor-elect Jerry Dyer says Paco Balderrama has what it takes to lead during these turbulent times.



He said he was both excited and humbled to take over the role but knows there's work ahead.

"In my experience, the higher you go, the smaller you feel. You feel this small because you feel the pressure of the responsibility and the people's lives affected by your decision, and that's something I take very seriously," Balderrama said.

RELATED: New Fresno police chief focused on community trust and safety

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said Balderrama has what it takes to lead the department during these turbulent times.

Balderrama was the highest-ranking Latino on the Oklahoma City police force. He is leaving a city where Latinos make up 18% of the population.
In Fresno, that number is about 50%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnopolice chieffresnofresno police departmentcommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Fresno Police POP team deployed to reduce crime this weekend
Fresno leaders, police working to curb illegal street racing
Fresno police hiring for multiple positions this year
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Six inmates escape from Merced County Jail
Firefighter injured while battling vacant house fire in SE Fresno
One injured in furniture store fire in central Fresno
Driver crashes into Bitwise 41 building in downtown Fresno
Pelosi gives VP ultimatum to impeach Trump
Hyundai recalls 471K more SUVs, tells owners to park outside
First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot
Show More
Protest held outside of Tower Theatre amid pending sale of theatre
Two brothers arrested for deadly stabbing in Merced County
Two men found dead inside pickup truck in Tulare County
White woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher due in court
TV spoof of 'Ghostbusters' filming in the Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News