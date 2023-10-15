Gathering held in northeast Fresno in support of Palestinians

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- People rallied in northeast Fresno on Saturday afternoon in support of Palestinians.

Rabbi Rick of Temple Beth Israel is in contact with people who are living in unimaginable conditions.

"Being in these conditions of rocket fire going overhead all the time, having loved ones, friends who have been kidnapped and you don't know where they stand, it's terrifying because that's what terror is meant to do," he said.

While he says the attacks on Israel are horrific, he understands Palestinians have suffered, too.

"I've watched, again, as the Jewish mothers and Palestinian mothers march for peace," he said. "We need to listen more to the parents who want their children to come home safely."

Fatima asked us to not show her face for her safety. She's a Palestinian mother who has lived in Fresno for 30 years.

She says each day is a battle.

"Every day, we cry," she said. "Every day, we're sad. Small children, innocent people don't do nothing."

From children to mothers and young adults, dozens of people rallied in support of the war-torn region.

Hisham Mohammad has lived in Fresno for about two years, but lived in Palestine for most of his life.

The past week has been spent checking in with friends still living in Gaza.

Mohammad says there are so many misconceptions about Palestinian people.

He wants people to know Palestinians ultimately want peace.

"We are not terrorists," he said. "We are not killers. We are not this stuff that is on social media. All we want is our land back and for our children to eat, study and do what they do in their normal life."

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.