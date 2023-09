Flames erupted at an intersection in central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

Palm trees catch fire outside of vacant restaurant in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames erupted at an intersection in central Fresno on Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened at the intersection of Blackstone and Belmont Avenues.

The fire spread to three palm trees and a sign outside of a vacant Chinese food restaurant.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to quickly put out the flames.