Pedestrian hit by car after shots fired in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was hit by a car after shots were fired in downtown Fresno early Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 2 am in the area of Van Ness Avenue and Merced Street.

Fresno police say the person was hit by the car after shots were fired during some type of disturbance in the area.

The person was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Nobody was struck by the gunfire.

Officials have not released any other details about the shooting.