Penn State investigating reported rape involving 4 Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity members

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania -- Penn State University Police are investigating claims that a female student was gang-raped at a fraternity house.

The alleged incident happened last Wednesday on the State College campus, specifically inside the Alpha Epsilon Pi house.

"Penn State is committed to the safety and wellbeing of all students in our community and takes allegations of sexual misconduct seriously," said Penn State in a statement.

The alleged assault involving four males was reported to university police in an online submission.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150.
