2020 presidential election

Pennsylvania could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why

PHILADELPHIA -- When the first numbers are added up on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania, they may not accurately reflect what the final vote count will be.

Terry Madonna, a public affairs expert with Franklin and Marshall College, told our sister station WPVI-TV that Democrats outnumber Republicans in early and mail-in voting by a three to one ratio.

On the flip side, Republicans are expected to outnumber Democrats in day-of voting, and those are the votes that get counted first.

What is voter suppression? Tactics used against communities of color throughout history, in 2020
EMBED More News Videos

What is voter suppression? Experts explain how some American citizens have experienced barriers to voting, particularly in communities of color.



The early and mail-in ballots cannot be counted in Pennsylvania until Tuesday, and they must be counted by Friday.

Because of the time it takes to open and process those ballots, it is likely that Democrats will be underrepresented in the day-of count, and over-represented in the mail-in count.

Not only could Pennsylvania be undecided on Tuesday night, but it could also be an example of what some people are calling the "red mirage," an impression that Donald Trump is winning, when in fact, many Democrats haven't even had their votes counted. That edge would slowly vanish as mail-in ballots are tallied over the days that follow.

WATCH: What are my voter rights on Election Day?
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at what you need to know about your voter rights on Election Day.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspennsylvaniajoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump days ahead of election
Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.
Couple has 'his and hers' yard signs for opposing opinions
What is voter suppression?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Improved offense leads to 1st win in Kalen DeBoer era; Fresno State beats Colorado State 38-17
Fresno mini-golf business joins lawsuit against Gov. Newsom
Defend Armenia protesters call Fresno stabbing attack a hate crime
Roadway closed as crews battle large fire at Madera building
Fresno County's residents are voting in historic numbers
Tulare Western HS basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor
Fresno Police reform commission recommends taking officers off some mental health calls
Show More
Widow of crash victim pushing for Highway 41 to be widened
How Valley candidates are reaching out to voters amid COVID-19
Man found dead on southwest Fresno yard, police investigating as homicide
Police identify man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in north Fresno
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
More TOP STORIES News