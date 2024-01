The shooting took place at Perry High School, an official said.

There was a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Iowa, a police official told ABC News.

The shooting took place at Perry High School, according to a Perry, Iowa, police administrator.

Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

Further details were not yet available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.