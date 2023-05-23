Miss Winkles in Clovis offering free pet adoptions until end of May

All animals up for adoption are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis is now offering free adoptions through the end of the month.

Officials say all of their dog rooms are currently full and even more pups are waiting to get into the center.

To help make room, adoption fees are being waived for all pets through May 31st.

Miss Winkles is located on Temperance Avenue near Sierra Avenue.

The adoption center is open from 1 pm to 5 pm Tuesday through Sunday.

No appointment is needed.