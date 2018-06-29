ANIMALS

Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire

In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Michael Sirochman, a veterinary technician, treats a bear cub whose paws were burned in a wildfire. (Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP)

DURANGO, Colo. --
An orphaned bear cub suffered painful burns to her paws in one of the half-dozen significant wildfires scorching Colorado, but she is being nursed back to health, state officials said Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the bear will recover well enough to be released this winter.

"When the bear was brought in, I wasn't sure if it was going to make it," Michael Sirochman said, a Parks and Wildlife veterinary technician. "But she's responding very well to treatment, and by winter we believe we'll be able to return her to the wild."

It was an encouraging bit of news amid an extreme drought and an outbreak of disruptive wildfires in Colorado and much of the Southwestern U.S.

The wildfire that injured the cub has burned 65 square miles (168 square kilometers) near Durango in the southwestern corner of the state. More than 2,000 homes were evacuated at one point, but those residents were allowed to return.

Five other Colorado wildfires prompted the evacuation of at least 650 homes, but the exact number wasn't immediately known Friday.

Some structures were destroyed by one of the fires, in the mountains east of Fort Garland in southern Colorado. Authorities haven't said how many.

The injured bear cub is 4 or 5 months and weighed just 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) when she was rescued.

Firefighters spotted her wandering alone in a burned-over area north of Durango last week. They notified wildlife officials on June 22 because there was no sign of her mother. It's not clear how the mother and cub became separated.

Wildlife officers found the cub in a tree and immobilized her with a tranquilizer dart and took her to a state facility.

Sirochman, the facility's manager, said the cub's burns were severe. She's being treated with salve, bandages, antibiotics and pain medication, and is eating solid food and a liquid milk replacement.

She spends most of her time lying on her side to keep her weight off the painful wounds, Sirochman said.

Caretakers are minimizing their contact with the cub so she won't become accustomed to humans, which would make it difficult for her to survive in the wild.

After she heals, she will be placed in an enclosure with four other cubs at the wildlife facility. They could be released this winter.

"We have good luck returning young bears to the wild," Sirochman said. "We're very strict about minimizing human contact."

In California, two adult bears that suffered third-degree burns in a wildfire last year recovered and were released back into the wild.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswildfirebearbear cubburn injuriesanimalsanimals in perilColorado
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMALS
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Horses rescued from neck-deep floodwater in Florence aftermath
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
More animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News