Nat Geo's 'Secrets of the Octopus' reveals that the creatures are more human-like than we think

With three hearts, blue blood, and the ability to squeeze through a space the size of their eyeballs, octopuses are said to be like aliens on Earth.

The new National Geographic docuseries, "Secrets of the Octopus," takes viewers underwater with a closer-than-ever glimpse into the lives and behaviors of the elusive creatures.

The visually stunning series helmed by James Cameron and narrated by Paul Rudd explores their extraordinary intelligence and secret social lives.

Adam Geiger, an Executive Producer, and Alex Schell, a NatGeo explorer, spent two years immersed in the creature's world.

During Schnell's deep dives she met Scarlett, the curious octopus that came face-to-face with her, almost becoming friends.

"What completely shocked me every time is how quickly the octopus has grown to trust me," Schnell said. "She reached out and shook my hand and let me swim along with her as she hunted and each time I returned, she appeared to recognize me, and she quickly let me back into her world."

While octopuses may seem completely different from humans, they are actually quite similar.

"They're as curious about you as you are about them," Schnell said. "It just felt like magic."

The docuseries, featuring Scarlett, gives viewers a new outlook on octopuses' personalities.

"I think ultimately, they're going to get a different, completely different side to what they think octopuses are," Schnell said. "The octopus is really a compelling ambassador to make people care about our ocean."

You can watch "Secrets of the Octopus" on National Geographic on Sunday, and it will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu starting Monday.

