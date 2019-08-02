Pets & Animals

California killed 111,000 shelter animals in 2018, more than all but one other state, study finds

California animal shelters killed more dogs and cats in 2018 than all but one other states, according to a study from the Best Friends Animal Society.

Best Friends Animal Society, founded in 1984, is a nonprofit organization that operates the nation's largest sanctuary for homeless animals.

The organization said California shelters took in 715,000 cats and dogs. Of those, 111,000 were killed. Only Texas (114,000) killed more cats and dogs.

The group behind the study said it believes Americans want to save as many animals as possible. They hope the data from this study (which continues to be updated) will be used to further the cause.

Best Friends Animal Society set a goal to have all states qualify as no-kill states by 2025.

