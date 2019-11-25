Pets & Animals

Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is honoring the U.S. military dog that participated in the operation that ended with the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"So this is Conan. Right now, probably the world's most famous dog,'' Trump said as he introduced Conan to the news media at the White House Rose Garden on Monday.

Trump says he gave Conan a medal and a plaque.

Trump has wanted to honor the Belgian Malinois since the late October raid on al-Baghdadi's compound in northwest Syria.

Conan was slightly injured in the operation but has since recovered and returned to active duty.

After the operation, Trump posted an altered image on Twitter of him presenting Conan with a Medal of Honor. The image was captioned AMERICAN HERO.''

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsmilitary raidisisheromilitarypoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dust may have played factor in chain-reaction crash on HWY 41
Hundreds of customers in NE Fresno loose power after car crashes into pole
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Driver injured after crashing into Parlier home
Show More
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Parlier teen presents local vets and their families with banners in their honor
Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno
Missing 74-year-old Kerman man found safe, police say
More TOP STORIES News