Fresno Humane celebrates warmer weather with rubber ducky themed adoption drive

The shelter kicked off their "Shower the Shelter with Love" event today giving their adoptable dogs the chance to romp around in kiddie pools.The Fresno Truck Wash sponsored the event and will be matching all $1 donations to Fresno Humane for the entire month of April.Their goal is to match up to $2,500 to go towards the shelter.Fresno Humane says their asking for support from the community with their slogan, "Make it rain on Fresno Humane."The donation and adoption drive continues all month long at the Fresno Humane Animal Services on Nielsen Avenue in Fresno.