PET ADOPTION

Fresno Humane celebrates warmer weather with rubber ducky themed adoption drive

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Humane says their asking for support from the community with their slogan, "Make it rain on Fresno Humane." (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The shelter kicked off their "Shower the Shelter with Love" event today giving their adoptable dogs the chance to romp around in kiddie pools.

The Fresno Truck Wash sponsored the event and will be matching all $1 donations to Fresno Humane for the entire month of April.

Their goal is to match up to $2,500 to go towards the shelter.

Fresno Humane says their asking for support from the community with their slogan, "Make it rain on Fresno Humane."

The donation and adoption drive continues all month long at the Fresno Humane Animal Services on Nielsen Avenue in Fresno.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspet adoptiondonations
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PET ADOPTION
Your Weekend
Pupwise Adoption
Fresno County delays approving free animal adoption center
Fresno's adoptable animals featured on social media
Bruno the fat cat adopted by Chicago couple
More pet adoption
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News