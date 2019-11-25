thanksgiving

Thankful but hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner

HORNBEAK, Tennessee -- A group of goats were treated to an early Thanksgiving feast as they munched their way through a series of treats on a farm in Hornbeak, Tennessee.

Moona Ruth, Boonie, MaDolly and Perri Drew, who have an Instagram account dedicated to their daily adventures, were served up baguettes and other baked treats, as well as fruit and vegetables galore, with the results posted to YouTube.

"Serving a family of goats is chaos," the farm owners added in text accompanying the video, noting too that the quartet of farm animals proceeded to "jump up on plates, knock down cups, push each other from their food and steal the grub right from the other's mouth," during the meal.

The four goats were served by a child who sensibly stayed out of the way for the most part once the eating began. One goat in particular, the owners say, takes its diet more seriously than the others. "That growling or grunting sound is Boonie, he is serious about warning the others not to touch his baguette."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsgoatthanksgivinganimal newscute animalsanimalsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
Clovis church offered free Thanksgiving feast to anyone who visited
CHP officers will be out in full force for Thanksgiving holiday weekend
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police continue search for gunmen one week after deadly mass shooting
Family displaced after fire destroys home, investigators search for arsonist
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Gov. Newsom to decide whether Fresno Co. killer gets parole
Driver injured after crashing into Parlier home
Aaron Judge hosts youth baseball camp at Fresno State
Nevada passes 3M population mark with push from Californians
Show More
Parlier teen presents local vets and their families with banners in their honor
Firefighters battle green waste fire in southeast Fresno
Missing 74-year-old Kerman man found safe, police say
26-year-old man dies after drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno
6 passengers fall ill on docked cruise ship at Port of LA
More TOP STORIES News