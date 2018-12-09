As the cold temperatures creep in, one police department is making sure one of their own stays warm when fighting crime.Members of the Rapid City Police Department decided to buy new snow boots for Jary, the furry four-legged K-9 who joined the team in 2016.The cute moment was captured on camera as Jary tried to adjust to his new kicks.At first, he was a little unsure about his newest accessory but the officers kept encouraging the german shepherd -- who eventually seems to get the hang of it.Since being shared on Facebook Friday, the video received two million views real fast and has been shared over 37K times.