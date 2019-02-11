Nonprofit rescues calf from family's bathroom

A North Carolina nonprofit known for its unusual rescues says it's removed a newborn calf from a family's bathroom after a relative of the man keeping it pleaded for help.The Charlotte Observer reports Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says it learned of the situation from a message on social media, adding that a photo showed the calf standing on a hay-covered bathroom floor in a home in the Asheville area.Jennifer Gordon of Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says it responded to the message on Jan. 29 by sending someone to get the calf, which was suffering from dehydration and diarrhea.The nonprofit named the calf Lucy and it is now living in a fenced-in yard outside of Charlotte. It's looking for a new home for her, preferably a sanctuary.