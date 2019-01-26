PUPPY

Oakland firefighters rescue 3 tiny puppies from burning building

EMBED </>More Videos

Oakland firefighters pulled three teeny-tiny puppies from a burning building Friday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland firefighters pulled three teeny-tiny puppies from a burning building Friday.

Firefighters posted this video, showing crews entering the smoky building.


Crews say they also saved three dogs.

All pooches were just fine after they were given some oxygen and water.

Here are some more videos and pictures from the fire department!

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspuppydoganimal rescueanimal newscute animalsfirefirefightersfeel good
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUPPY
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
Good Samaritans and firefighters rescue puppies in Kingwood
Police search for man who stole puppy from Fresno Humane Animal Shelter
Burglar steals Dinuba family's puppy and valuables
More puppy
PETS & ANIMALS
Woman's home visited by hundreds of hummingbirds everyday
Cuddling with hedgehogs can make you sick: CDC
Animal sanctuary Cat Haven loses beloved 8-year-old lion Titan
COLD-BLOODED COMFORT: Meet Wally, the emotional support alligator
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Businesses, visitors ready for Yosemite to reopen after end of shutdown
Hundreds come out for Fresno Grizzlies job fair at Chukchansi Park
Louisiana shooting leaves 5 dead; manhunt underway for suspect
Man found dead in Merced house, officers investigating death as homicide
Woman's boyfriend shot to death in front of her during home invasion
Woman shot multiple times while setting up garage sale
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Drunk driver smashes car through front of apartment building in Madera
Show More
Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research
Rollover crash kills one in Reedley
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
'That was God at work,' says man who rescued Casey Hathaway
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
More News