SPCA of Mariposa County keeping pets safe during the wildfire

While the Ferguson Fire continues its slow march towards Yosemite National Park the SPCA of Mariposa County is playing a key role to keep pets safe during the wildfire."We're just giving back to the public because Mariposa does do a lot for us so we're here for them," said Jeanette Lozano of the SPCAEvacuated families can drop off their pets at the SPCA and that even includes rabbits and goats.Jeanette Lozano has run the shelter for the past 24 years and has been staying here in a tiny living space adjacent to the SPCA since the fire erupted to better care for the animals."Every summer I keep a bag packed just because of fire evacuations and all that. I want to be here to help the people."Chaela Baker is thankful for the staff at the SPCA.Her family was forced to evacuate their Jerseydale home recently and with no place to take their pregnant Border Collie-Queensland mix. She found comfort here, and so did new mama Panda. She gave birth to six puppies Tuesday morning."I'm hoping it's a good sign that things are going to start getting back to normal. I have a lot of faith in the all the hard work the firefighters are doing," said Panda's owner Chaela BakerAccording to staffers, the SPCA has enough space and food for more pets but the facility is in desperate need of cash donations to keep up with summer electricity costs."It's just the cost of the electricity. We've had it on since the 14th 24/7 around the clock, the air conditioner for the dogs and the office work so its just cash donations we're asking for to help pay our electricity bill," said Lozano.