Valley Focus: Cats and Canines Available at Super Adoption

By Aurora Diaz
The largest animal adoption event in the valley will have a Star Wars theme this year.
Valley Animal Center is hosting Super Adoption on May 4, 2019. Casey Nagle, Community Relations Coordinator with Valley Animal Center says 15 animal rescues and shelters will participate. Dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens will be available for adoption.

That means you have a chance to find your next furry friend in a fun environment. The family-friendly event includes Star Wars characters, food trucks, kid zone, vendors and raffles. Nagle sat down with Valley Focus host Liz Harrison on April 4, 2019, to discuss Super Adoption and the work at Valley Animal Center, a non-profit no-kill shelter relying on community funds to help save lives and support our community's pets.

Super Adoption
Saturday, May 4
Valley Animal Center
3934 N. Hayston Ave. Fresno, CA 93726

9AM- 2PM

https://valleyanimal.org/

Valley Animal Center will also host Music 4 Mutts a fundraiser and concert with The Marie Wilson Band, food trucks, raffles, and beer and wine vendors.
Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs to enjoy the evening.

Music 4 Mutts

Saturday, April 20
Valley Animal Center
3934 N. Hayston Ave. Fresno, CA 93726
6PM- 9PM
