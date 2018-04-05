EARTHQUAKE

VIDEO: Channel Islands earthquake rattles baby eagles in treetop nest

EMBED </>More Videos

Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast. (KABC)

CHANNEL ISLANDS, Calif. --
Three eagle chicks were rattled in their treetop nest on the Channel Islands Thursday after a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast.

MORE: 5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Channel Island in SoCal

Video from a camera trained on the nest shows the three small birds, along with an adult eagle, reacting to the temblor.

The tree begins to shake and the adult eagle takes flight for a moment as the chicks raise their heads and peer around as they bounce from the seismic waves. The adult eagle eventually returns to the nest to check on the shaken babies.

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Channel Islands off the Southern California coast on Thursday, shaking large swaths of SoCal.

The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 39 miles southwest of Oxnard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsearthquakebald eagleanimalLos Angeles Area
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EARTHQUAKE
3.4-magnitude earthquake shakes San Bernardino, USGS says
Two earthquakes strike La Verne, felt all over Southland
VIDEO: How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
3 killed, 300 injured after 6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Japan
USGS reports magnitude-3.0 earthquake strikes near San Jose
More earthquake
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Police chase runaway cows in Georgia
Phone use could cause depression in your dog
California divorce courts go to dogs as pets gain status
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News