Pets & Animals

Video: Dog joins gym workout, does handstands, burpees

SAN JOSE, CA -- A dog in California is putting us all to shame.

Tesla, a miniature Australian Shepherd, is getting a lot of attention online after her mom, Timea Kosztin, shared a video of Tesla working out.

The precious puppers joined Kosztin during a gym session in San Jose, California on Jan. 9. Once in the gym, Tesla joined right in on the exercises.



In addition to getting up and down with some burpees, Tesla even showed off her skills and core strength by doing some handstands up against the wall.



Kosztin said Tesla's other hobbies include learning new tricks and munching on dog treats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniaexercisegympetdog
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 people shot in Downtown Fresno, police still searching for shooter
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
CHP: 2 people dead after crashing into big-rig on Highway 41
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Man punched in face by four suspects while pumping gas
Driver fleeing police dies in crash after car goes airborne over San Joaquin River
3 people arrested and accused of sexually exploiting children in North Valley
Show More
Driver crashes into apartment complex after being shot near Fresno State
Volvo could give away $1M worth of cars during Super Bowl
Fresno State cymbal player's viral performance lands him on Ellen
Investigators: Porterville woman had .19 BAC at time of deadly DUI crash
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in Orange County park
More TOP STORIES News