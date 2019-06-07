PG&E may turn off power to parts of Northern California due to high fire danger

Parts of Napa



Lake Berryessa

Portions of Suisun City



Vacaville

Portions of Davis



Winters

Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.





Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.



Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.



Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.



Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.

SONOMA COUNTY -- A red flag warning in northern California has prompted PG&E to announce that it may proactively turn off power to several counties in an effort to mitigate wildfire danger."We know how much our customers rely on electric service and would only consider temporarily turning off power in the interest of safety during extreme weather conditions," said Michael Lewis, a PG&E senior vice president in a press release.PG&E says if it is going to turn off power it will alert affected communities through automated calls, texts and emails. The company also plans to post alerts on it's website pge.com and on social media.The North Bay communities that could be impacted include:PG&E said is may also turn off power to many parts of the Sierra foothills including, Butte County, Yuba County, Nevada County, El Dorado County, Placer County.According to the ABC7 News Weather team, the Red Flag Warning comes as the Bay Area prepares to see its hottest temperatures of the year so far.The North Bay and inland valleys are expected to be in the 90's with some areas creeping towards the 100 degree mark. The hot temperatures are expected to continue into MondayThere's also going to be critically low humidity and sustained winds between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hourHigher elevations of the North Bay in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties are under the red flag warning from 11pm Friday evening until 5pm Sunday afternoon, but that could change and last longer.The Sonoma County Sheriff's Department issued a warning to residents on Friday."Outdoor burning is not recommended this weekend as grass fires could spread rapidly. A combination of strong strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."PG&E issued the following tips to customers about how to prepare for a power shutoff:Marin County officials say that Mountain Play will continue as scheduled. Attendees will be required to show their ticket at the road closure checkpoint.The Dipsea race is not affected by land use restrictions and road closures and it will continue as scheduled.